Wilma Mae Benfield Ollis, age 68, of Cross Plains, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Burleson Benfield. Wilma was involved in mission work for Haiti and local missions in Nashville and active in her churches at First Baptist Church of Old Hickory and First Baptist Church White House where she was also a member of the choir. She was a loving mother, sister, nana and friend to all.
Surviving is her Daughter: Hannah Garrett and husband, Scott, of Nashville, Tenn.; Granddaughter: Makenzie Mae Garrett, of Nashville, Tenn; Step-granddaughters: Kirsten Garrett, also of Nashville, Alexis Brock of Mesa, Ariz., and Miranda Johnson of Wichita, Kan.; Sisters: Wanda Benfield of Little Plumtree Creek Road and Eula Johnson and husband, Dan, of Crossnore; and Brothers: Edward Benfield and wife, Kathy, of Little Plumtree Creek Road and David Benfield, also of Little Plumtree Creek Road. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Big Meadows Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Ronnie Trivette will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, in the Big Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derrick Benfield, Isaac Benfield, Daniel Johnson, Andrew Dellinger, Dewey Benfield and Shannon Benfield.
