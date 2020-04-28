Wilma Calhoun Willis, age 88, of Newland, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, April 26, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
She was born on May 7, 1931, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Frank Calhoun and the late Stella Rash Calhoun.
She was a lifelong member of the Vale Freewill Baptist Church of the Vale community and loved to read her Bible and sing. She was a member of the “Free Wills” Gospel Quartet.
She worked as a waitress for many, many years at the Shady Lawn Restaurant in Newland and retired in the mid 1970s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: George William Willis; and one infant Brother: Sonny Calhoun.
Wilma leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Gary (Sherry) Willis of Newland, NC, Sister: Blanch Johnson of Newland; Grandson: Joshua (Brynn) Willis and one Great grandson: Gabriel Willis, all of Johnson City, Tenn.; Niece: Darlene Pritchard of Newland; Nephew: Kevin (Vickie) Johnson of Newland.
Graveside services for Wilma Calhoun Willis will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Fork Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Gary Huffman officiating.
The family would like to thank Toby Guinn and the entire staff of Life Care Center and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the love and caring support they provided to Wilma and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vale Freewill Baptist Church c/o L.D. Vance 908 Turbyfill Rd, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Willis family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Wilma and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.