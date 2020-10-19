William John Wilson, III (Bill) passed away peacefully at his home in Banner Elk on October 12 (2020) after a long journey with Alzheimer’s.
He was born December 20, 1935, in Derry, NH to Dr. William J. Wilson, Jr. and Barbara Cilley Wilson. He graduated from Narimsu High School in Japan and from UNC-Chapel Hill. He received his Chartered Property Casualty Designation in San Francisco (CA) in 1977. He was married to Elnora Calloway on December 28, 1968. They met while working at Eseeola Lodge the summer before their senior year in college.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Brad (Saro) of Santa Fe, NM and Greg (Jen) of Springfield, VA; his sisters, Linda Wergeland of Eugene, OR and Judy Wilson of Clearwater, FL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bob.
He started his insurance career with Travelers Insurance Company in Charlotte. He continued with Webb Insurance in Statesville working with commercial accounts. He ended his working career doing corporate compliance with BB&T. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Statesville Country Club, and a charter member of the Statesville YMCA.
After retirement, he and El moved to Banner Elk in 2000 where he could be in the mountains they loved and be close to the hiking trails where they spent many hours and walked countless miles. On their 50th anniversary, they did a hiking tour of the Western Parks. They also hiked in the Austrian Alps, Waimea Canyon in Hawaii, the Tetons, the Pacific Crest Trail, Mount Washington, Mount Katadin, and several sections of the Appalachian Trail. The ones he love most were close to home, Roan Mountain and Grandfather Mountain. He also enjoyed playing tennis and bridge.
He was a member of Banner Elk Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder and devoted much time to beautifying the grounds. He served as a volunteer with the Blue Ridge Parkway doing trail maintenance and cleaning up the overlooks. He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and was a volunteer with Feeding Avery Families. He also served on the Banner Elk Board of Adjustment.
Special thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice for their loving, compassionate care during his last days.
Memorials may be made to: Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 158, Banner Elk, NC 28604; Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, P. O. Box 20986, Roanoke, VA 24018; Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com; Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory (Boone, NC) is serving the Wilson family.