William Daniel Vance, 60, of Crossnore, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Daniel (whom no one was allowed to call mister) was born on September 3, 1960, in Spruce Pine, NC.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Vance, along with several uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Daniel is survived by his mother, Patsy Vance, of Crossnore; his loving wife of 19 years, Amanda Vance, of the home; his sister, Susan Webb, and her husband, Junior Webb, of Crossnore; his son, Blake Vance, of Crossnore; his daughters, Lindsay Vance of Waynesville, Madison Vance of Newland, and Morgan Vance Duncan, along with her husband, Nathaniel Duncan, of Newland; his grandchildren, Tessa and Liam Oaks, of Waynesville; and a host of extended family and friends he loved as family.
Daniel was a family man who worked hard to provide for them. He had many talents. He built a multitude of houses in Avery County, as well as various other projects across the United States. After retiring from carpentry, he spent the last several years making West Coast runs in an 18-wheeler for G & S Trees. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 20 years, including three years as Second Assistant Chief of Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department. He loved God, guns, and our country. He always had a special love for animals and has been known to show up at home with a stray in need of rescuing. Daniel had a deep love for his family and was loved just as much in return by them and all who knew him.
Services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Crossnore First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. with a funeral following at 3 p.m. The family asks that all guests follow the state's COVID guidelines, wearing a mask and social distancing.
