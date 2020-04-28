William “Bill” VonCanon, 77, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020. William was born in Asheville, NC, on April 15, 1943, to the late Charles Banner VonCanon and Aileen Hughes VonCanon. William proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve. A Mason and Shriner, William was a member of Cranberry Lodge #598.
William had a zest for life with a gift for making friends. He was a dedicated family man and proud of his family and family heritage. William was confident in his abilities and God’s provisions. He would jokingly say “I may not always be right but I’m never wrong.” He had a positive impact on people’s lives.
William hoarded memories — everything from his first paycheck stub to every card the children ever sent him. He loved his family, had a special bond with Donna, and treated his mother-in-law like a mother.
William is survived by his Wife: Patricia; three Daughters: Angela Adams and husband, Matt, Valerie Brown and husband, Bobby, and Heather Gladson; Son: William VonCanon, Jr.; 13 grandchildren; five Great-grandchildren; Brother: Charles VonCanon, Jr. and wife, Penny; and Sister-in-law: Donna Lohr.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home of La Grange.
