William A. Gwyn, age 67 of Elk Park, who fought bravely in such a short time, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
William was born and raised in Avery County.
He was full of life with a heart of gold and an humbleness unmatched. He got along with everyone and quickly made friends everywhere he went. “Willie” is how he was known by most of his friends.
He was a great husband, father and provider.
William was faithfully married to his wife, Rosalie, for 46 years, and would have celebrated 47 years together on Oct. 12.
William had a passion for business. While William didn’t have much in the way of a formal education, he had a sharp eye. He’d done everything from landscaping and owning his own nursery and garden center to holding a contract to Walmart for thousands of wreaths and digging shrubbery and Christmas trees before there was such thing as a bailer or tree digger. All that is just skimming the top of things he’d done and truly enjoyed doing. He had a knack for finding ways to make money.
He talked a lot about moving to Montana, though his family will tell you with a smile that they could hardly get him as far as Pigeon Forge or Myrtle Beach.
He loved biking down the Creeper Trail and spent time aplenty on the Blue Ridge Parkway picnicking or just loafing. He loved these mountains, particularly the fall and spring, and could spin some yarns. He had a contagious sense of humor and vivid imagination, and was a natural storyteller who could keep you laughing.
His integrity, little tidbits of advice and way of making people feel at ease were invaluable.
For the last two seasons he had been working at the Patio Grill in Land Harbor on the grill. He loved working there so much, he’d show up on his day off. When asked why, he’d say he didn’t have anything else to do.
William loved YouTube, Gospel music and get-togethers. His many friends at Sugar Ski Resort in the kitchen will miss him. He was like a fixture there, spending the better part of 20-plus years there during the winter months. He was always on time and never missed a day, coming in each day with a smile on his face.
William will be missed by his family most of all, and many of those he considered family.
William was preceded in death by his Father: Howard William Gwyn, and his Mother: Clara Lily Holtsclaw Gwyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three Sisters: Betty Hughes, Barbra Woody and Shirley Harmon; and one Brother: David (Dave) Gwyn.
He is survived by his loving Wife: Rosalie; his two Children: Kawana Hanick (Tony) and Chris Gwyn (Maria); two Brothers: Mack Gwyn (Bertie) and Lawson Gwyn (Leslie); six Grandchildren: Hali, Tyler, Katie, Lettie, Gracie and Hope; as well as two Great-grandchildren: Analie and Kylie; as well as his canine sidekick: Molly.
A memorial service for William was held at Blevins Creek Chapel on Blevins Creek, where he grew up, on Sunday, Sept. 30, with The Rev. Brent Price officiating.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support at this difficult time. Thank you to all who attended the memorial service, brought flowers, food, called, etc. While we will never be the same again, we will always look back and remember the love and comfort we received.
