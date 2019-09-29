Willa Jean Parlier, age 78, of Newland, NC passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1941, in Banner Elk, NC, a daughter of the late Jake Wise and the late Mable Edwards Wise.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, and Husband: Jimmy Parlier Sr.
Willa loved to read and cook. She also enjoyed looking at beautiful flowers and listening to country music.
Willa leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Jimmy (Marinda) Parlier, Jr. of Newland; Three Grandchildren and Two Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Willa Jean Parlier will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Fall Creek Baptist Church, with Pastor Brad Calhoun and Pastor Larry Greene officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. up until the service hour at 4 p.m. on Monday at Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in the Fall Creek Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Parlier family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Willa and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
