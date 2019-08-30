On the night of Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, Mr. Wayne Vance, age 71 of Crossnore, went home to be with the Lord at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk. The son of the late Ronald Vance and Floy Norman Vance, he was born in Avery County on March 10, 1948.
Wayne was an avid outdoorsman spending much of his time just being outside. In addition to being a member of Crossnore First Baptist Church, he was also a maintenance manager for the church. Prior to his employment with the church, Wayne was a nurseryman growing boxwoods. He had a special love for boxwoods and seeing how they grow. He loved tinkering with things and seeing how they worked, but above all he loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved Wife: Donna Vance; and one Daughter: Kristie Vance and her husband, Nathaniel Smith.
A service to celebrate Wayne’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Crossnore First Baptist Church, with Rev. Lander Heafner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider Medi Home Hospice for their care and compassion they have shown Wayne and his family during this time. (1955 Newland Hwy, #205, Newland, NC 28657).
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Vance family.
