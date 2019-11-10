Vivian Reed, 78, of Drexel passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Born in Avery County, NC on August 18, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Mike Shoemaker and Flora Edith Smith Shoemaker.
Vivian is survived by her Children: Allen Reed (Laura), Carolyn Carter (Perry), and Odell Reed (Soleil); beloved Grandchildren: Dwight Shell, Allyson Reed, Gage Reed, John Surratt, Nathan Surratt, Jason Surratt, and Logan Reed; Great-grandchildren: Zoe Surratt, Isabell Surratt, Cruz Surratt, Cara Surratt, Alex Mendoza, Antonio Mendoza, Melana Mendoza, Marissa Mendoza, Elijah Johnson, Gavin Johnson, and Parker Anderson; and Brothers: Jack and Pat Shoemaker.
In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her Husband: Robert Warsaw Reed; Brothers: Roger, C.L., Jimmy, and Frank Shoemaker; Sisters: Phyllis Ollis and Kay Shoemaker; and Daughter-in-law: Elaine Reed.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The funeral will follow at noon in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rocky McLendon officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in White Pine Cemetery in Newland, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, NC 28690.
Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.sossomanfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.