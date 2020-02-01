Vivian A. Schackow, 88, of Mackinaw, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria. Vivian was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Elk Park, NC to Hobert and Fairy Jones Church. She married Robert E. Schackow. He preceded her in death July 10, 2009. Also preceding her in death were her Parents; two Sisters: Nadine and Joyce; and one Brother: Ross.
Vivian is survived by eight Children: Sherry (Bill) Olson of Peoria, Marcia Ashley of Peoria, Rose (Dan) Hoffman of Metamora, Christina (Mark) Fadele of Lockport, NY, Robert Schackow Jr. of Lacon, Alan (Guylene) Schackow of Marquette Heights, Daniel Schackow of Peoria, Mark Schackow of Mackinaw; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren; three Brothers: Dale (Jeanette) Church of Kernersville, NC, Hobart (Elsie) Church Jr. of Elk Park, NC, and Lowell (Anita) Church of Elk Park, NC.
Vivian retired from Illinois Central College. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Temple in Mackinaw.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Harvest Baptist Temple in Mackinaw. The Rev. Tim Severt officiated. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and 30 minutes prior to services on Saturday at Harvest Baptist Temple. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial was held at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to her church. Online condolences may be made by clicking to www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
