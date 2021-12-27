Vincent Lee Keller, 64, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone following a brief illness.
Vince was born on November 20, 1957 in Montgomery County, Illinois, a son of the late Thomas Edward Keller and the late Mary O’Malley Keller.
Vince was a very hardworking and strong man who was dedicated to his family. He moved to Caldwell County in 1982 and found his new home in Wilson Creek. He worked for 40-plus years for Wilke Construction as an amazing and talented carpenter. He was truly gifted in his trade. His true passion was his creek home and property where he will return. God blessed him with an amazing heart. He loved his family, his children and grandkids were the apple of his eye. He and his wife shared so many amazing adventures, he was her handsome and she was his beautiful. Their love will live on. He will definitely live on through his whole family, his daughters and grandkids will forever carry him in their hearts.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Edward Keller; mother, Mary Louise Keller; brother, Jim Keller; and sister, Kathy Keller.
Vincent leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Polly Gregory Keller; three daughters, Heather (Brent) Halsch of Charlotte, NC, Kristina Keller of Kentucky, Amy (Jason) Pringle of MI.; three step-daughters, Candice (Lance) Harmon of Roan Mountain, TN, Keetha (Anthony Franklin) Black of Crossnore, NC, Chandra (Chris) Guinn of Elk Park, NC; brother, Gary Keller of Swannanoa, Ill.; sister, Linda Keller of Fla.; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
