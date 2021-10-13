Vickie Smith, 63, of Elk Park, N.C., passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in Nashville, TN.
Vickie was born on Nov. 5, 1957, in Avery County, a daughter of the late John Earl Franklin and the late Rebecca Woods Franklin.
Vickie worked for many years as a caregiver and enjoyed her pets and animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Stines and Earlene Pyatte.
Vickie leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons: William (Jessica) Hughes of LaJolla, Calif., and Tony Hughes of Elk Park, NC; three sisters, Patricia Brooks of Newland, NC, Mary (Tom) Aldridge of Crossnore, NC, and Karen (Johnny) Hayes of Elk Park, NC; two brothers, Tim (Sherry) Franklin of Elk Park, NC, John (Roxanne) Franklin of Banner Elk, NC; step grandchild, Aiden; and special nephews, Matt and Dakota Hayes.
Services for Vickie Smith will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with the Rev. Phillip Greene officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Heaton Cemetery.
Those attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to wear a mask.
The family would like extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Harriet and Ruth Warner and David Wiley and family.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Smith family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net
The care of Vickie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.