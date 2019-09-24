Vessie Jones Freeman, age 99, of Newland, NC passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, NC.
She was born on June 15, 1920 in Avery County, a daughter of Wesley Jones and Missouri Burleson Jones.
Vessie was a member of Powdermill Baptist Church, where she was a former church secretary, and had sang with church quartets. She enjoyed flower gardening and cooking, especially her famous chocolate pies. Her later years were spent reading her Bible and praying for others.
Although she was a home-body, she loved visitors. She had a good sense of humor, a positive attitude, and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved her and enjoyed her family, but her greatest love was the Lord and her church. She was always looking for the Lord to return.
She was preceded in death by her Father: Wesley Jones; Mother: Missouri Jones; her Husband: Calvin John Freeman; two Sisters: Nelle Helen Ollis and Maxine Gertrude Brown; and a Son-In-Law: Christopher Nolan Henley.
Vessie leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter: Gerry Henley; a Grandson: Chris Henley; and a Granddaughter: Monica Kritz (Rev. Jason), all of Spruce Pine; a Niece: Brenda Turbyfill (Melvin); and two Great-Nephews: Bob and Sherrill Turbyfill, all of Newland.
Funeral services and burial for Vessie Jones Freeman will be private.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to the Gideons International in memory of Vessie Freeman.
The family respectfully requests no food.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Freeman family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Vessie Freeman and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.