Verleen Gregory

Verleen Brooks Gregory, age 85, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 ,at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC, following an extended illness.
She was born on March 18, 1935, in Cleveland County, NC, a daughter of the late Lonnie Vonny Brooks and the late Ozelle Hudson Brooks.
Verleen retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital after more than 35 years as Registered Nurse and Operating Room Supervisor. She was a member of the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Robert Howard Gregory, Sr.; Son: Johnny Herndon; Brother: Clinton Brooks.
Verleen leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Robert H. (Michelle) Gregory, II of Morganton, NC; Son: Jackie E. (Debbie) Herndon of Gastonia, NC; Sister: Coleen Wilson of Kings Mountain, NC; Sister: Pat Carrigan of Ocala, Fla.; Brother: L.V. Brooks of Banner Elk, NC; Grandson: Robert Dorian Gregory; Granddaughter: Zoe Gregory; Grandson: Greg Herndon; Granddaughter: Karla Herndon; Granddaughter: Rebecca Nelson; Great grandchildren: Gabby, Jordan, Peyton and Parker.
Verleen will be interred in the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church Columbarium with a service to celebrate her life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gregory family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Verleen and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
