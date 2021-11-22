Vena Inez Jones, 101, of Newland, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
She was born on May 30, 1920 in Avery County to the late Henry and Della McGuire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Judd Jones; and sons, Lane, Alfred, Edward, and Harley Jones.
Vena was a member of Fall Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She loved listening to gospel music and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Dickie Jones of Newland, NC; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren. and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Carver and the Rev. Mike Ricker officiating.
Visitation took place from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial took place in the Fall Creek Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared for Vena at www.rsfh.net.
The care of Vena and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.