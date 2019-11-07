Velma Young Grindstaff, age 94, of Minneapolis went home to be at rest on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Cannon Memorial Hospital.
A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Dudley "Dud" and Virginia Lewis Young. She was also preceded in death by a Son: Glenn Ray Grindstaff; Grandson: Robert Bradley Grindstaff; Sister: Virginia Young Johnson and Brothers: DR Young, Jr. and Champ Clark Young. Velma was a member of Minneapolis Baptist Church where she taught the Children's Sunday School class for many years. She retired from Minneapolis Elementary School after 44 years of teaching. She enjoyed fishing, working in her flowers and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Surviving is her Son: Lewis Grindstaff and wife, Donna, of Minneapolis; Daughter-in-law: Linda Grindstaff of Concord; Grandchildren: Jaime Grindstaff of Minneapolis, John Grindstaff of Minneapolis and Ray Grindstaff of Concord; Great-grandchildren: Courtney and Shelby Grindstaff; Sisters-in-law: Bootsie Young and Ruth Young, both of Minneapolis and her Caregiver: Lois Ingram. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Open Door Baptist Church. Rev. Tommy Carver and Rev. David Hobson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Minneapolis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International at PO Box 92, Newland, NC 28657 or Avery County Schools Indigent Children Fund at 775 Cranberry St., Newland, NC 28657. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
