Tricia L. Wilson, of Old Hickory Lane, Linville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.
Tricia was born July 26, 1953, in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Norman Lee Wilson and Mattie Lou Wilson. She began practicing law in 1989 in Raleigh, NC and then moved to Linville, where she was part owner of Tynecastle Photo, Frame & Gift Shop and started The Tricia Wilson Law Firm, PLLC.
Prior to that time, she served as the Director of the Watauga County Project on Aging in Boone, NC, worked as a human services planner and as a transportation planner with Region D. Council of Governments in Boone. She drafted the transportation development plan that funded “Appalcart,” a model rural transit program for the general public and serving persons with disabilities and various transportation needs. She enjoyed doing pro bono work and volunteering with the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge.
Tricia loved animals, especially her “babies,” Shadow, Andy and Jackson. She was also an avid reader and patron of the arts. She enjoyed music, especially Bluegrass and Folk, attending concerts and spending time with friends. She spent most of her time volunteering and helping others.
Tricia was a graduate of Watauga High School, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she received her B.A. with honors in Political Science and Philosophy from 1971 to 1974. She graduated with honors from the Duke University School of Law in 1989 with her Juris Doctorate Law Degree, where she graduated with honors.
She is survived by five Aunts: Emogene Harmon Thomas, Lena Combs and her husband Lewis, Los Jesters, Liz Carter and her husband Mike, and Blanche Jones; and four Uncles: Clarence Wilson and his wife Pat, Jerry Wilson and his wife Patsy, Ronald Wilson and his wife Linda, and Earl Wilson. She is also survived by numerous Nieces, Cousins, and a Goddaughter.
A gathering of family and friends for Tricia L. Wilson was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating was Pastor Burl Greer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tricia’s memory can be made to The Women’s Fund on the Blue Ridge, PO Box 1838, Boone, NC 28607, or to the Avery County Humane Society, 279 New Vale Rd, Newland, NC 28657.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
