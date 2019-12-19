Tres Magner III

James “Tres” Edward Magner III, age 52, of Newland passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born on Oct. 5, 1967, in Wake County to Priscilla “Alex” Lee and the late James Magner Jr.
Tres was a member of the First Baptist Church in Newland. He was the most honest, caring, funny, and loving man his family and friends have ever known. Tres was a “one of a kind” man. He loved his family unconditionally and treasured spending time with them. His family couldn’t be more proud of the man he was and the wisdom he carried within him and shared. He was the prime example of what a Godly man should be.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 25 years: Karen; one Son: Alex Magner of Jacksonville, NC; one Daughter: Kelly Magner of Greensboro, NC; two Sisters: Helen “Lee” Dionne and husband Derek of Raleigh and Elizabeth “Page” Magner and husband Shaun Bagley of Asheville, NC; five Nephews: Blake, Luke, and Mitchell Holsclaw, Ben and Travis Dionne. Tres will also be missed by everyone that knew him, he considered all of them family.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Newland and conducted by Dr. Bill Jones and Associate Pastor Burke Jones.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Newland, P.O. Box 485, Newland, NC 28657 or Avery County Cooperative Extension, Summer Wow 4-H, 661 Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657 or The Tres Magner 4-H Memorial Fund, Yancey County Finance Office, 110 Town Square Room 11, Burnsville, NC 28714.
