Tracey Ward, age 33, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born on March 12, 1986, in Newland, NC. He was the son of Jerry Ward and Betty Cook Ward.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents: Dennis and Jean Cook and cousin: Joy Cook.
Tracey was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting knives, wrestling, fishing, golfing, and animals. He loved to talk to people and to laugh with friends and family. He enjoyed listening to country music and his favorite color was red. He was also and avid supporter of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Tracey leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife: Patricia Ward of Butler, Tenn.; Parents: Jerry and Betty Ward of Elk Park, NC; Special Aunt and Uncle: Patsy and Floyd Townsend of Banner Elk, NC; Grandparents: Aris and Grace Ward of Elizabethton, Tenn.; numerous Aunts and Uncles, and a multitude of friends.
Services for Tracey Ward will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Rev. George Wright and Rev. Bryan Griffith officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. up until the service hour at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, in the Ward Family Cemetery on Sam Eller Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to: Avery County Shriners, P.O. Box 1294. Linville, NC 28646.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ward family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Tracey and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
