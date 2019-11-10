Tommy Parlier, 75, of Morganton went to his heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Born in Avery County, NC on Feb. 6, 1944, he was a son of the late Virgil Herbert Parlier and Lounette Cook Bollinger. Tommy was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church and retired from Henredon Furniture with 42 years of service. He loved to help in the church missions.
Tommy is survived by his Son: Thomas Parlier (Donna) of Morganton; Granddaughter, Elisabeth Parlier; Brothers: Charles and Chuck Parlier, both of Morganton; Step-brother: Rev. Billy Bollinger; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his Wife: Sue E. Whisenant Parlier; and Brothers: Wendell and Allen Parlier.
The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The funeral followed at 3 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Entombment followed in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.
