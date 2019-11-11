Tommy Allen Church, age 66, of Heaton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 3, 1953, in Avery County to the late Jesse, Sr. and Mary Magdalene Franklin Church.
Tommy was a member of the Heaton Christian Church. He enjoyed watching the New York Jets play football and being outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was employed at the IRC Plant in Newland for many years. He also worked at Walmart in Spruce Pine and ran a lawn care service. Tommy was also the caretaker for the Jess Church Family Cemetery.
Tommy is survived by his Daughter: Amanda Teaster of Banner Elk; three Grandchildren: Katie, Travis and Troy; four Brothers: Jesse Church, Jr. and wife Jean of Heaton, Bill Church and wife Debbie of Hickory Nut Gap, John Church and wife Kim of Beech Mountain, and Gary Church and wife Mandy of Newland; three Sisters: Linda Thomas and husband Lee of Birchfield Creek, Diana Vance and husband Ronnie of Jones Ridge, Margie Revis and husband Greg of Crossnore; and his beloved Dog: Rascal.
The family will hold a private service at a later date at the Jess Church Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The family of Tommy Church has been entrusted to Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.
