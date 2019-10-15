Tom Denison, age 61, of Newland, NC passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1958, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., a son of Charles Eugene Denison and Geraldine Andruscavage Denison.
He was preceded in death by his Grandmother: Mildred Andruscavage.
Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, Tenn. Tom enjoyed fly fishing, traveling, skiing, bird watching and hiking. He was a people person who never met a stranger. He always did the right thing. He had numerous friends. He enjoyed listening to Neil Young’s music.
Thomas leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 23 years: Constance H. Denison of Newland, NC; Father: Charles Eugene Denison; Mother: Geraldine Denison; Sister: Nora (Scott) Gould of Hershey, Pa.; Niece: Karis Gould of Hershey, Pa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at River Walk Park behind River Walk Pizza at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Cancer Treatment Center of Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Treatment Center of Atlanta, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy., Newman, Ga. 30265
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Denison family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Tom and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
