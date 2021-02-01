Tina Jarvis, 91, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, N.C.
She was born on November 9, 1929 in Smyth County, Virginia, a daughter of the late James Ernest Riddle and the late Ena Jane Foglesong Riddle.
She retired from the Avery County Public Schools after many years Teaching Special Education at Newland Elementary. She was a devout member of Crossnore First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carrol Ray Taylor; her second husband, Walter Glenn “Pop” Jarvis; and brother, Ken Riddle.
Tina leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Jim (JoAnn) Taylor of Newland, NC and Chuck (Robin) Taylor of Hillsborough, NC; sister, Helen (Charlie) Cordell; brother, John (Carolyn) Riddle; sister-in-law, Maryann Riddle; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Services for Tina Jarvis will be held at a later date in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Tina was an avid supporter of many organizations and charities, and in recognition of her specific request, the family respectfully requests no flowers, and would encourage memorials be made to Crossnore First Baptist Church, Avery County Senior Center, Hospice, RAMs Rack or to the charity or organization of your choice.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jarvis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Tina and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
