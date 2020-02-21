Tina Ann Garcia Perry, age 63, of Elk Park, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home. A native of Wayne, Mich., she was a daughter of Betty Joe Skinner Garcia and the late Emil Garcia. She was also preceded in death by her Husband: Robert Charles Perry. Tina was always a cheerful and positive person who loved animals, her flowers and her home.
Surviving in addition to her Mother: Betty, is her Step-daughter: Elizabeth Muniga and husband, Vincent, of Michigan; Granddaughter: Tabitha Golembiewski; and a Brother: Robert Ray Garcia of Michigan.
Services will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.