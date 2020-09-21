“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7
Thomas William “Bill” Crawford went to be with Jesus and his precious wife known to many as Mama or Mamaw on September 21, 2020.
Bill was born on July 1, 1934 in Beech Mountain, N.C. to George and Vada Crawford. He resided in Elizabethton, TN for 51 years where he was the owner of Crawford Drywall Inc. Bill loved the Lord with all his heart and it was evident in the way he lived his life. He was a faithful member of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, a member of the Gideons International, and served on the board of Ralph Sexton Ministries and on the board of Citizens Bank.
Before his health prevented him to, he loved to hunt, play golf, and raise a garden. Bill loved to sing and serve the Lord and was always willing and available to serve in whatever capacity was needed including that of deacon and choir director. He was well known in the community for his extravagant display of Christmas lights in Lynn Valley. His greatest joy was being with his family. Bill was a kind, loving, and generous person with the most infectious laugh that could light up any room he walked into. He was a joy to be around and was always the life of the party. He was a loyal friend to countless people, he loved his family and friends unconditionally, and he will be missed by so many — “A man who has friends must himself be friendly” Proverbs 18:24
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Crawford and nine brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy include his daughters, Kelly Shook (Dale), Kim Crawford, and Jan Hinshaw (Doug); grandchildren, Adam Slagle, Stefani Paige (Josh), Leslie Pickens (Robert), Emilee Whitehead (Jarread), Jordan Hinshaw (Bridgette), Joseph Smithdeal, and Hannah Hinshaw; great-grandchildren, Hadley Georgiou, Townes Atnip, Eliza and Ellie Whitehead and Hayden Pickens; brother, Kanawha Crawford and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Johnson and the Rev. Ralph Sexton officiating. Music will be provided by the Valley Forge Praise Choir, Jeff Snyder and his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.nm. in the church chapel prior to the service on Wednesday. Friends may also call the family at the residence of Kelly Shook or Jan Hinshaw at other times. For those who prefer an open visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church chapel.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Mark Potter officiating. Active pallbearers will be Adam Slagle (grandson), Jordan Hinshaw (grandson), Joseph Smithdeal (grandson), Mark Guinn, Danny Hilbert, Keith Range, Jeff Lyons, and David Bass. Honorary pallbearers will be Granville Taylor, Mickie Archer, Jim Rogers, Allen Goodwin, Charlie Trivette, Sam Harrison, Curtis Gentry, Jeff Underwood, and employees of Crawford Drywall. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Valley Forge FWB at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday to go into procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Forge FWB Church multi-purpose building, Ralph Sexton Ministries, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation or the graveside service are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.