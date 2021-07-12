On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Tom, a loving son, wonderful husband, awesome father, incredible brother, uncle, and friend was returned to God at the age of 54.
Tom was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Frances Calhoun (nee Underwood), Thomas Russell Underwood and Nellie Mae Underwood (nee Davis), paternal grandparents, Robert Elmer Lawson and Myrtie Lawson (nee VanHuss), and brother, Robert Elmer Lawson III.
Tom is survived by his mother, Frances “Gail” Lawson (nee Calhoun) of Newland, NC; father, Robert Elmer Lawson, Jr. of St. Louis, Mo.; stepmother, Elizabeth Pearson of Pittsburgh, Pa.; wife, Amy Lawson (nee Butler); son, Aticus Lawson of Canton, Ga.; sister, Vanessa Lawson-Angrisani and husband, David of Shady Side, Maryland and Newland, NC; sister, Shalonda Wise of Seattle, Wash.; and niece, Julie Erin Banner of Newland, NC, along with three aunts, numerous cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Tom was blessed his entire life with a perpetual smile, a happy heart, and a glad hand for all with whom he had contact. He is terribly missed and will be forever remembered by all whom he touched during his life. He was an organ donor.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Canton, Ga., on July 31, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or LifeLink Foundation.