Mr. Thomas Ernest Hollingsworth III, age 69, of Newland, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence with loved ones at his side. The son of the late Thomas and Josephine Battey Hollingsworth, he was born in Washington County, Tenn., on August 21, 1950.
Left to cherish his amazing memories are his loving Wife of 30 years: Jill Cheney Hollingworth; and one Daughter: Joy Jelinski.
In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held at this time.
