Thomas A. Evans passed away peacefully on Thurs., Dec 26, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Tom was born to Michael and Mellonna (Wahmhoff) Evans on Aug. 28, 1928, in Delphos, Ohio. He is survived by his Wife: Angela Evans. He is also survived by a Sister: Marilyn (Richard) Gengler of Fort Jennings and a Sister-in-law: Mary (Jim) Evans. He was preceded in death by his Brothers: Bob, Jerry, and Jim (Mary) Evans.
Tom graduated from Lima St. Rose High School and The Ohio State University. Tom was a mathematician, computer scientist, and crypto analyst for the N.S.A. He married his first wife Dorothy Hughes on Oct. 17, 1953. Together they worked at deciphering codes for the N.S.A. Dorothy (Dot) died Oct. 1, 1999. Tom's hobby was playing duplicate bridge. He was a life master. He met his second wife, Angela, at the bridge table.
Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. on Mon., Dec. 30, at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. Burial followed at Rolling Oaks Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Fla.
