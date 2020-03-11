Our family wishes to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving us strength and courage for each day. We would also like to thank Dr. Earwood, Medi-Home Health Hospice, the staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital, in addition to Rev. David Burnop, Rev. Lucas McKinney, the pallbearers, as well as our family and everyone who were so generous and brought food, those who also sent cards and flowers, as well as the church family at Cranberry Baptist Church for their service and all the prayers. Thank you so much.
Claudette Ollis
David and Danielle Henson
Jonny and Sandy Ollis
Mike and Sandy Ollis in Arizona
