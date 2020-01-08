Thank you for all your kindness, messages, phone calls, flowers, cards, money, food and your prayers in the loss of our loved one. Special thank you to Palliative and Hospice Care and all the staff, as well as Doris’s CAP workers, rescue squad, first responders, Avery County Sheriff’s Dept., pallbearers, Rev. Billy Joe McGuire and daughter, as well as one special nurse, Regina Rhodes.
Sincerely,
The Family of Doris Houston
