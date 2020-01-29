The family of Kenneth Davenport would like to convey our sincere appreciation for the love, prayers and support shown to us during the difficult time of his passing. We thank you for your kindnesses, your cards, flowers and condolences which gave us solace.
A special thank-you to the staff, workers and nurses, especially head nurse Becky Holden, at Mitchell House. They gave Ken excellent care and worked hard to make him feel welcome, comfortable and loved while he was a resident there.
We thank Medi-Home Hospice of Newland for their respectful compassion and tender care during his last weeks. You were there when Ken needed you, and the family is forever grateful.
Sincerely,
The Family of Kenneth Davenport
