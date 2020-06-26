The Family of Annie Greer Heaton of Heaton, NC would like to share their love and appreciation to Dr. Bob Wetzel, to all the wonderful ladies who blessed us with food during our time of grief, to Lois Ingram with High Country Home Care, to the Senior Citizens Center for Meals on Wheels and all of those who delivered the meals, to Dr. Alfred Earwood and his staff, to the staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital, to the angel nurses and staff of Caldwell Hospice, to Lorie Benfield of Mountain Visions for her garden of flowers, and Garrick Smith and the staff of Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home. Thank you all for helping make her passing a Celebration of Life.
Blessings,
Jesus Christ the Answer Eternal Life Pastor James M. Heaton III
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.