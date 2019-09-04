The Family of Mike Aldridge is very appreciative for the outpouring of love shown to us over the past weeks. Thank you to all who visited, for the delicious food, the beautiful plants and flowers, the many cards of sympathy, and the donations that have been made in Mike’s memory.
A special thank you to the Ladies of First Baptist Church for the wonderful meal prepared for our family. Thank you to the members of the Linville Masonic Lodge, Dr. Bill Jones, Pastor Dennis Aldridge and Tim Berry for the special service they provided for Mike.
A very special thank you to Matt McKinney, Todd Burleson, Bros Ollis and Bob Garland for the love and support shown to our family during this sad time. Thank you to Bryan Winslow and his staff for guiding us through this difficult time.
Thank you,
Martha Aldridge, Angela & Tim Berry, Christina Aldridge
