Terry Lynn Lunsford, age 54, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Junior and Della Buchanan Lunsford. Terry was an amazing father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid sports fan and animal lover. Terry was a truly caring and generous man.
Surviving is his Sons: Terry Lunsford, Jr. and wife, Anna and Jeffrey Lunsford and wife, Jennifer, all of Elizabethton, Tenn.; Grandchildren: Tyler, McKinzie, Abbie and Logan; Sister: Kiwana Carpenter; Brothers: Bobby Lunsford and wife, Missy, of Frank, Mike Lunsford and wife, Kathy, of Elk Park, Jerry Lunsford and wife, Kelly, of Roan Mountain and Steve Lunsford and wife, Robin, of Marion; Nieces and Nephews: Michael, Bonnie, Steven, Timothy, Lucy, Linda Gail, Daniel, Jessica, Natalie, Jerry, Megan, BJ, Levi and Michelle; and a close Friend: Ryan Campbell. Several other extended family also survive.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at True Gospel Baptist Church in Elizabethton, Tenn. Dr. Dean Presnell and Rev. Don Winters will officiate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.