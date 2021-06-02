Terry Lee Byrd, of Hampton, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was a former employee of Linville Ridge security for 19 years. He had a gift and love for singing and playing the guitar. His passion in life was riding his motorcycle with family and friends. He will forever be remembered for his great sense of humor, ability to make anyone laugh, and his love for riding.
Terry was born on March 8, 1959. He is survived by his three children, Tracy Jones, Robby Byrd, and Holly Byrd; mother of his children and life-long friend, Sherry Byrd; four grandchildren, Adrienne Birchfield, Noah Stout, Ketron Ward, and Jazzlyn Byrd; a sister, Patricia Tolley; two nieces, Heather Parsons and Joanna Tolley; and a nephew, Timmy Hyder; and many other friends and loved ones that were dear to him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Hartley and Betty Jean Byrd; a sister, Sheila Tolley; a niece Michelle Grindstaff; and a great nephew, Andrew Hazelwood.
A ride in memory of Terry Lee Byrd will be held on June 12, 2021 with services following at Oak Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Those taking part in the memorial ride will meet at Watauga Point at 10 a.m. The ride will commence at 10:30 a.m., ending at Oak Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery (Browns Branch) for a service at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Whitehead.
