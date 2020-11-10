Teresa Lee Perry Meacham, 72, of Banner Elk, N. C., passed away at her residence on November 4th.
She was born in Parris Island, S. C. and the daughter of Robert and Odleen Perry.
Teresa was a nurse by profession. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Teresa loved helping others. She was truly born with a kind heart and the ability to make others laugh. Halloween was her favorite holiday. She and her aunt would dress in costumes and go to the hospital and visit patients. Several times they even had their pictures taken in the costumes and printed in the Avery Journal.
Teresa is survived by her mother, “Odie” Perry of Banner Elk, N.C.; her daughter, Regina Stanley; and son, Sam Stanley of Morganton; and four grandchildren as well as siblings, Linda Perry Harrison of California and Robert “Butch” Perry of Utah, and their families.
A viewing was held at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel in Boone, from 11 a.m. to noon, and graveside service was held at Valley Haven Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. on November 9.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) P. O. Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306 or Epilepsy Foundation of America 8301 Professional Pl Landover, MD 20785.
