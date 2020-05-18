Mr. Ted U. Harmon, age 90, of Elk Park, the Old Beech Mountain Community, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Avery County and the son of the late Will J. and Birdie Ward Harmon.
Ted was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Song Leader. He was a farmer and carpenter by trade and loved playing golf in his later years. He particularly enjoyed his golf outings to various courses with his friends.
Ted was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his Wife: Eula Dugger Harmon; his Son: Michael Lynn Harmon; four Brothers: Gale, Clint, Charlie and Dwight Harmon; and two Sisters: Nannie Norris and her husband, Foy, and June Weaver and her husband, William.
He is survived by two Daughters: Carolyn Harmon of Old Beech Mountain, and Lisa Taylor and husband Kenny of Old Beech Mountain Community; two Brothers: Bill Harmon and wife, Joanne, of Sugar Grove, and Ewing Harmon and wife, Francis, of Vilas; three Grandchildren: Rickie Parlier of Morganton, Summer Parlier and husband, Charlie, of Linville, and Christen Madison and husband, James, of Atlanta, Ga.; four Great-grandchildren: Gavin, Michael, Piper and Sammy; Sister-in-law: Sue Harmon of Butler, Tenn.; and a very special family member: Janie Cannon.
Funeral services for Mr. Harmon will be private.
In order to follow strict pandemic guidelines, the family will have a memorial service in the future for all friends to attend.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
