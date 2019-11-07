Tammy Elizabeth Bowman, age 51, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1968, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Sandy Bowman and the late Patsy Vance Bowman.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Tammy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and all of her family. She enjoyed life. Her favorite flowers were Roses and Lilies. She enjoyed listening to Rock music, but especially Ozzy Osbourne.
Tammy leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter: Brittany Austin of Holladay, Utah; Son: Michael Cody Austin of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Son: Benjamin Lee (Kayla) Austin of Burnsville, NC; three Grandchildren: Grace Austin, Faith Austin, and Zoey Elizabeth Austin; Brother: Robert Bowman of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; Brother: Johnny Bowman of Newland, NC; Niece: Tabitha (Stacey) Honeycutt of Minneapolis, NC; Niece: Sabrina (Robby Byrd) Bowman of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; two Great Nieces: Scarlett Honeycutt and Jaslyn Byrd.
Funeral services for Tammy Elizabeth Bowman will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. up until the service hour at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Oasis Inc., P.O. Box 1591, Boone, NC 28607
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bowman family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Tammy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
