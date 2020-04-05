Sylvia Guy Potter, age 75, of Hayes Avenue, Hudson, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 26, 1945, in Carter County, Tenn., to the late Hubert B. and Lockie Trivette Guy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Gerald K. Potter; three Brothers: Henry Guy, Herman Guy and Glenn Guy; and two Sisters: Frankie Harmon and Mary Lou Nave.
Mrs. Potter had worked for Lenoir Dry Cleaners and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two Sons: Gary D. Potter and wife, Lisa, and Scott D. Potter and wife, Cindy, all of Hudson; two Brothers: Raymond M. Guy and wife Christine and Richard R. Guy, all of Butler, Tenn.; four Grandchildren: Jason Potter and wife Misty, Josh Potter and wife Audrey, Ty Potter, and Zack Potter; and five Great-grandchildren: Jackson Potter, Jase Potter, Macy Potter, Jake Potter and Jep Potter.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Trivette Cemetery, Poga Road, Butler, Tenn., conducted by Rev. Joe Browning.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mrs. Potter’s family members.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.
