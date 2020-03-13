Steve Allen Singleton, age 68, of Spruce Pine passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. He was born on January 4, 1952, in Burke County to the late Hazel C. and Hansel Singleton Sr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one Sister, Linda Lunsford; and one Grandson: Lucas Jeffrey Nixon.
Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He played football for Avery High School, proudly wearing his #65 jersey. He enjoyed history, watching the Sci-Fi channel and fast cars. He loved to watch the boys play football and basketball, spending time with his family in his free time, and before becoming disabled he dearly loved to hike. To those who knew him, he was 10-feet tall and bulletproof.
Those left to cherish his memory are his Wife: Lori Singleton; five Sons: Michael Carpenter Jr. (Laurie) of Cranberry, John Scott Singleton of Jonas Ridge, Joshua Alan Singleton (Ella) of Newland, Matthew Bradley Singleton of Spruce Pine, and Glenn Marker of Ohio; four Daughters: Nikki Singleton of Jonas Ridge, Cheryl Rae Nixon (Steve) of Land Harbor, Hazel Candace Good (Brandon) of Marion, and Becky Love (James McCoury) of Foscoe; nine Grandchildren: Brooklyn Singleton, Madalyn and Annabell Marker, Gracie and Sadie Good, Emmy and Ethan Singleton, and Kylie and Everett Nixon; two Brothers: Hansel Singleton Jr. (Donna) of Frank and Bill Singleton (Pam) of Meggett; two Sisters: Joan Lunsford (Butch) of Roan Mountain and Jean McCellan (Alfred) of Spruce Pine; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, with Pastor Ken Staton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Singleton family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Steve and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
