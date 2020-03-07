Stephen Burleson, age 46, of Banner Elk, NC passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1973, in Avery County, NC, a son of Danny Glenn Burleson and Carolyn Ramsey Burleson, both of Banner Elk.
Stephen was a mechanic by trade and a "Jack of All Trades." He enjoyed music and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church and had been a Scout with Troop 807 in Banner Elk. Stephen was a friend to all, and enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family.
In addition to his Parents, Stephen leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife: Selena Marlowe Burleson of Banner Elk, NC; a Daughter: Somer Burleson of the home; a Son: Samuel Burleson of the home; one Aunt: Hazel Adylette of Greensboro; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Stephen Burleson were held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tee Gatewood officiating. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until the service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Burleson family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Stephen and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
