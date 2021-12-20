StarrLynn Goobie, 61, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center in Spruce Pine.
StarrLynn was born on May 8, 1960 in Miami-Dade County, Fla.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, StarrLynn leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband Paul Goobie; son, David Goobie of Bristol, TN; daughter, JenniferLynn (Sam) Elkhatib of Light House Point, Fla.; granddaughter, Leila Elkhatib; and brother, Ed Knauss of Newton, NC.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Goobie family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of StarrLynn and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121