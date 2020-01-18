Stanley 'Stan' Boon Daniels

Stan Daniels, age 73, of the Squirrel Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Ann Mae Daniels. A brother, Roger Daniels, also preceded him in death. He loved his Lord and his family and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Some of his greatest joys in life was bear hunting, storytelling and spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving is his loving Wife of 46 years: Rose Mary Buchanan Daniels; a Son: Travis Daniels and wife, Dorothy; Granddaughters: Rylie Daniels, Makenna Buchanan and Lexie Buchannan; Brothers: Wayne Daniels, Mike Daniels (Vickie), and Greg Daniels; Sister: Debbie Hughes (T.R.); Nieces and nephews: Bradley, Sarah, Lora, Carrie, Chris (Laura), Shannon (Stacey), Heath (Missy), Levi, Hannah, Jacob, Caleb, McKinzie, Makayla, and Adriana.
Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m on Monday, Jan. 20, at Johnson's Chapel. Rev. Robert "Buzz" Beers and Pastor Randy Parker will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ashley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Daniel Boone Bear Club in care of Robert Beers, 1774 Big Horse Creek, Newland, NC 28657
To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
