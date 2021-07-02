Sidney Lee Yoder, 74, of Linville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN.
He was born on December 17, 1946 to Phillip and Nell Gouge Yoder in Banner Elk, NC. In addition to his parents, Phillip and Nell Yoder. He was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Yoder; grandson, Tanner Yoder; nephews, Phill Arkansas and Mike Arkansas.
Sid is survived by his loving spouse, Joy Yoder of the home; sons, Andy Yoder (Terri), and Michael Yoder (Marsha); grandchildren, Alecia, Ashlie, Makayla and Carlee; great-grandchildren, Asher and Adriyan; sisters, Lou Yoder, Margie Arkansas; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Charles, Christy, Carmen, Kimberly, Regina, Angelena, Steve and Martin; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Alma Hoilman; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Judy Burroughs; and brother-in-law Allen Hoilman
Sid enjoyed his family and friends.
He taught school for 31 years and enjoyed every minute of it. He sincerely cared about his students.
