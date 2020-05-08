Shirley Jean Dickenson Bare, 81, Roan Mountain, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Paul W. and Lorene Stout Dickenson. She was employed at US Textile for 23 years and Cannon Memorial Hospital. She was a member of High Point Baptist Church.
Survivors include her Children: Sharon Cable, Tammy Bare (Benny) Carroll all of Butler, Tenn., Paul (Tammy) Perry and Lee (Wendy) Bare, all of Roan Mountain; five Grandchildren; nine Great Grandchildren; and one Sister: Joan (Burt) Pierce, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Graveside Services will be conducted Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Happy Valley Memorial Park, with the Rev. Douglas Bare and Rev. Michael Blair officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Eric Shell, Jordan Isaacs, Jacob Isaacs, Noah Blair, Elijah Blair and Joshua Blair. Friends may register their presence from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Bare family.
