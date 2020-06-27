Shirley Coffey Burse, age 84, of Brushy Creek Road in Spruce Pine, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home.
Born on April 22, 1936 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late McKinnley and Annie Crump Coffey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her Husband: Lawrence Burse who passed away in 1999. She was also preceded in death by a Son: Kenneth Burse; her Brothers: Paul and Roy Coffey; and her Sisters: Pauline Sprouse and Loraine Goodwin.
Shirley was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, working in her vegetable garden, and canning.
Left to cherish her memories are her Sons: Terry Burse and wife, Melanie of Spruce Pine and Billy Burse and wife, Vanessa of Marion; her Daughters: Samantha Johnson and husband, Eddie of Burnsville and Paula McClellan of Spruce Pine; one Brother: Charlie Coffey and wife Joann; nine Grandchildren; seven Great grandchildren; her Sister: Christine Clark; several nieces and nephews.
A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Webb Funeral Home. Graveside service and burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Colton Burse officiating.
The family would like to extend a ‘Special Thanks’ to Paula McClellan and Betty Davis for their special care of Shirley.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Shirley Burse’s name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burse family.
