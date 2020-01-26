Shirley Buchanan McIntosh, age 69, of Newland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Juanita Johnson Buchanan.
Shirley was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She loved being a caregiver, her family (especially her kids and grandkids) and evangelism.
Surviving is her Husband of 51 years: Boots McIntosh; Son: Chris McIntosh (Laura) of Newland; Daughter: Shannon Fannon (Stacy), also of Newland; Grandchildren: Jacob Fannon (Dakota McKee), Caleb Fannon (Ali), Levi McIntosh (Zoe Daniels) and Hannah McIntosh; Great-grandchildren: Murphie Haseltine and Charlie Fannon; Sisters: RoseMary Daniels and Nadine White, both of Squirrel Creek; and Brother: Duane Buchanan (Laura) of Pickens, SC. Several other extended family members also survive.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Pastors Ron Greene and Lee Harmon will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will be private in the Ashley Cemetery.
