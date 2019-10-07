Shirley Arrowood Hise, age 69, of Mitchell County, went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019, at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, following a long, tough fight with cancer. Born January 13, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Marba and Francis Arrowood of the Buladean community.
Shirley had a tremendous passion for Mitchell County and its heritage. She was a graduate of Warren Wilson College (BA), Appalachian State University (MEd), and Western Carolina University (EdS). She inspired students for nearly 30 years as a US History and English teacher in Mitchell County Schools, and was a women’s Sunday School teacher. Unable to stay idle after retiring, she served as the Director of the Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce. She made endless contributions to the success of Mitchell County and its people.
Left to cherish her memories are her Son: Senator Ralph Hise, Jr., and his wife, Linn Elizabeth Hise of Spruce Pine; the true joys of her life – her twin Grandsons: Thomas Jenkins Hise and Deren England Hise; her Sister: Doris Blevins, and her husband, Lewis, of Jacksonville, Fla.; her Brother: Rev. James Arrowood, and his wife, Lauvella, of the Buladean community; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mitchell House; Hospice & Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge; and the doctors and nurses of Cancer Care of WNC in Spruce Pine for their wonderful care of Shirley during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Buladean Community Foundation, 12190 N Highway 226, Bakersville, NC 28705
Funeral services were held at Mitchell High School at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, with the family receiving friends starting at 1 p.m. Rev. Tommy Carver and Rev. Scotty Jenkins presided. Webb Funeral Home is assisting the family with the service.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com, selecting Shirley Hise’s name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the Hise family.
