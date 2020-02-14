Sharron Kaye Hughes, age 63, of Elk Park, NC, died on Feb. 7, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in a Feb. 6 single-vehicle auto accident.
Sharron was born Feb. 6, 1957, in Sandusky, Ohio, the youngest child of Calvin and Deckie Hughes. She lived most of her life in Avery County.
She is preceded in death by her Parents: Calvin and Deckie Hughes; Sister: Diane Hughes; her Second husband: Ricky McClellan; her Third husband: Bob Carswell, five nephews and two nieces.
Sharron is survived by her Boyfriend: Billy Turbyfill; two Brothers: Chubby (Liz) Hughes of Roaring Creek, and Joe (Tammy) Hughes of Powdermill Road; three Sisters: Juanita Wise of Elk Park, Rebecca (Kenny) Wise of Burnsville, NC, and Carron (Gene) Putman of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; six Nephews, six Nieces, and numerous Great nephews and nieces, whom she loved dearly.
Sharron loved country, soul and old rock-and-roll music. She loved crafting, sewing, rock painting, gardening, flowers, animals, children and people in general.
A memorial service was held on Feb. 12, at the home of Matthew and Nichole Gilpin, and her remains were cremated at Snyder Funeral Home in Johnson City, Tenn. Her ashes will be scattered in the ocean at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.