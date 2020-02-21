Sgt. 1st Class J.W. (Billy) Ollis, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Feb. 19, 2020, at Cannon Hospital in Linville. He was born Aug. 17, 1930, to the late Harrison and Rose Brown Ollis. In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Devoe (Sarah Belle) Ollis, Ken (Lila) Ollis; Infant Brothers: Sam and Bynum Ollis; Sisters: Anna Mae (Raymond) Turbyfill, Eunavie McGuire and Roberta (Tot) Smith; Grandson: Steve Ollis
Billy was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Cranberry, NC. He retired from US Army as a First Sergeant on June 1, 1973, at Fort Bragg, NC, after completing 26 years of service. He served overseas for 17 years in Japan, Germany, Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster and Air Medal. He was awarded a Vietnam Campaign Medal with six battle stars, with cross of Gallantry and occupational medal for Japan and Germany, as well as the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster.
He was an active member of Cranberry Baptist Church and always had the testimony that he loved the Lord and his church family. He loved to garden, watch ballgames, always had a funny demeanor and wanting to put a smile on faces around him, talking about his life in the military and especially about his church, where he served as past Superintendent and Sunday School Teacher.
Sgt. Ollis was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Claudette Henson Ollis of Cranberry, NC., Sons: Jonny W. Ollis (Sandra) of Roan Mountain, Tenn., Michael Ollis of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Daughter: Sandra King of Aurora, Colo.; Stepson: David (Danielle) Henson of Cranberry, NC; Grandsons: Aaron (Sharon) King and Gary Lee King, both of Arizona; Great-Grandchildren: Alex King of Arizona and Paige King Klein (Nick) of Hawaii; Sister: Silvia Ollis Bare of Elk Park, NC; several nephews, and nieces and cousins.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Hospice workers and the Hospital staff at Cannon Hospital for their loving, special care that they gave during this time of need.
Funeral services with Military Honors be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Cranberry Baptist Church, with Rev. David Burnop officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranberry Baptist Church; 5750 N US Hwy 19E, Newland, NC 28657
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ollis family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of J.W. and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
